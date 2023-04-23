Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Panthers Game 4 Lines, Pairings

Boston owns a 2-1 series lead

2 hours ago

The Bruins and the Panthers will collide again at FLA Live Arena on Sunday for Game 4 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Boston owns a 2-1 advantage in the best-of-seven set after winning Friday night despite playing without Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci. Bergeron will be out again Sunday, as he’s likely to make his 2023 postseason debut in Wednesday night’s Game 5 at TD Garden. Krejci, meanwhile, did not take part in Boston’s optional skate Saturday and is “questionable” for Game 4.

Another Bruins lineup uncertainty resides in between the pipes. Linus Ullmark was a game-time decision going into Friday night’s tilt and ended up stopping 29 of 31 shots he faced. However, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery on Saturday acknowledged he’s considering starting Jeremy Swayman in Game 4. Montgomery clearly has faith in the “excellent” Swayman, and Boston’s impending two days off potentially could influence a goalie change.

Here are the projected lines and defensive pairings for Sunday’s game:

BOSTON BRUINS (2-1)
Brad Marchand–Charlie Coyle–Trent Frederic
Nick Foligno–Taylor Hall–Jake DeBrusk
Tyler Bertuzzi–Pavel Zacha–David Pastrnak
Jakub Lauko–Tomas Nosek–Garnet Hathaway

Matt Grzelcyk–Charlie McAvoy
Hampus Lindholm–Brandon Carlo
Derek Forbort–Dmitry Orlov

Linus Ullmark

FLORIDA PANTHERS (1-2)
Eetu Luostarinen–Aleksander Barkov–Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe–Sam Bennett–Matthew Tkachuk
Ryan Lomberg–Anton Lundell–Anthony Duclair
Nick Cousins–Eric Staal–Colin White

Gustav Forsling–Aaron Ekblad
Marc Staal–Brandon Montour
Josh Mahura–Radko Gudas

Alex Lyon

