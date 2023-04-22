Jim Montgomery Hints At Bruins’ Game 4 Goalie Plan Vs. Panthers

The Bruins mixed up their lines in Game 3, and it’s possible there might be a change at goaltender for Game 4.

Linus Ullmark was ruled a game-time decision prior to Game 3, but the Vezina-favorite started in Boston’s 4-2 win over the Florida Panthers. Head coach Jim Montgomery alluded to the idea of using a goalie platoon in the Stanley Cup playoffs, but Ullmark has started the first three games of the best-of-seven first-round series. But the thought of going with Jeremy Swayman is on the minds of the coaching staff.

“There are thoughts of going with Jeremy just because one, Jeremy is excellent, and two, after (Sunday’s game), there’s two, three days between the next one — Games 4 and 5,” Montgomery told reporters Saturday, per team-provided video. “They’ve gone to the rink, and when they get back, I’ll huddle with (goaltender coach Bob Essensa). He’ll let me know.”

On the idea of a goalie rotation, Montgomery added: “I think it all depends on how the guy is playing, who’s in the net, where they’re at mentally and physically. … We got to see where Linus is at. We thought Linus had a good game. We didn’t think he was overly taxed (Friday) night, as far as the amount of time we had to spend on our own end.”

The Bruins had an optional skate Saturday, and Montgomery said the bottom-six forwards and six out of right defenseman participated. David Krejci, who was a late scratch for Game 3 due to an upper-body injury, was ruled “questionable.”

The Panthers might also switch things up at goalie after head coach Paul Maurice pulled Alex Lyon late in Game 3. If Swayman does start, the Bruins still would be in good shape due to the 24-year old’s campaign of 24 wins and a 2.27 goals against average.

Puck drop at FLA Live Arena is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN, including an hour of pregame coverage.