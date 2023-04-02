Kiké Hernández Blasts No-Doubter For Second Red Sox Homer In Two Games

The shortstop went back to left field for another dinger

Kiké Hernández provided the Boston Red Sox with a 2-0 advantage against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park on Sunday with an absolute no-doubter in the second inning.

Hernández lifted a four-seam fastball from Orioles left-hander Cole Irvin into the Green Monster seats, measuring 365 feet. It marked the shortstop’s second home run in as many days and would have been a round-tripper at 23 of 30 MLB parks.

Boston scored once in the first inning when Masataka Yoshida picked up an RBI on a ground ball to first base.

A win Sunday would mark a season-opening series win for the Red Sox, who split their last two games with the Orioles.

