Lakers Reportedly Reuniting LeBron James With Ex-Celtic Amid Playoff Push

The Los Angeles Lakers reportedly will try to bolster their depth as they get ready for the NBA playoffs.

The Lakers, who currently are the seventh seed in the jampacked Western Conference, will sign veteran center Tristan Thompson and guard Shaq Harrison, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin. The Lakers worked out Thompson last month. Both players will provide insurance at their respective positions as Los Angeles deals with injuries late in the regular season.

Thompson previously played and won an NBA championship alongside LeBron James as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Thompson then played 54 games with the Boston Celtics during the 2020-21 campaign before he was traded to the Sacramento Kings the following summer.

Thompson has not played in the NBA this season. The 32-year-old big man most recently played 23 games with the Chicago Bulls, the third team he represented during the 2021-22 season.