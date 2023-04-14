Mac Jones, Patriots Rock Wigs, Costumes At Offseason Workout

Friday apparently was dress-up day for a handful of New England Patriots players.

Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton shared a video from an informal offseason throwing session with teammates Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, Tre Nixon and J.J. Taylor — nearly all of whom were sporting some sort of funky attire.

Thornton had on a jheri curl wig. Jones was rocking a wig, baseball cap and matching green polo shirt and shorts. Nixon went vacation mode with a Hawaiian shirt, bucket hat and fanny pack. Taylor appeared to be wearing a black mask. Zappe … well, he was just in standard workout clothes, at least in the brief snippet Thornton posted on his Instagram story.

They were joined by a player in a lacrosse helmet and No. 69 pinnie who wasn’t easily identifiable.

Handful of Patriots players rocking wigs and costumes at a throwing session this morning.



Seeing Tyquan Thornton, Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe, Tre Nixon and JJ Taylor in this video from Thornton?s IG. Not sure who No. 69 with the lacrosse helmet is. pic.twitter.com/BHOIVguNlG — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) April 14, 2023

The costumes injected a bit of comic relief into a Patriots news cycle that’s been dominated by reports about the strained relationship between Jones and head coach Bill Belichick and potential training camp competition between Jones and Zappe for the starting quarterback job.

Jones is looking to rebound from an underwhelming sophomore season under new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien and hold off a challenge from Zappe, who played well last October when Jones missed time with an injury.