Masters Hopeful Keegan Bradley Tells Cool Patriots, Bill Belichick Story

Keegan Bradley is best known as a PGA Tour golfer who won the 2011 PGA Championship in his first ever major event, but he’s also a pretty big New England Patriots fan.

Bradley, who is from Woodstock, Vermont, has long made his allegiances to New England-based sports franchises known. The 36-year-old got a heroes welcome when the 2022 U.S. Open took place at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass., experiencing what it was like to play at what he called golf’s version of Fenway Park, TD Garden and Gillette Stadium.

Speaking of Gillette Stadium, Bradley is quite familiar.

Prior to the 2023 Masters taking place this weekend, Bradley was a guest on Barstool Sports’ “Fore Play” podcast where he revealed a cool story of his behind-the-scenes look at a Patriots practice.

“I know a guy in the organization and I was like, ‘Hey, is there anyway, I totally get it if not, but is there anyway I can come to a practice?’ ” Bradley explained, per Twitter video. “So they say, ‘Hold on, we’re going to go ask (Bill) Belichick.’ I’m sitting around and waiting, and the guy goes, ‘Belichick would love for you to come.’

“So I’m all jacked up. I go to this practice, and it’s literally the team and I’m the only person not on the team at the practice. There’s two fields at the practice and Belichick (told me) to feel free and walk around wherever I want. … He saw me standing away from the field and walked by and said, ‘You can’t see (expletive) from back here, come stand right here.’ And I stood next to him on the sideline.”

The experience was certainly one every Patriots fan would like to experience, but only one made available to the likes of a PGA Tour pro.