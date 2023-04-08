NBA Rumors: ‘Fear Exists’ Luka Doncic Could Request Trade From Mavs In 2024

If the NBA handed out an award for most disappointing team, the Mavericks probably would be the runaway favorite.

A year after reaching the Western Conference Final, Dallas officially was eliminated from the 2022-23 play-in tournament after a 115-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. In a game that mattered a lot to the Mavs, they sure didn’t suit up like winning meant keeping their playoff hopes alive.

Kyrie Irving, Josh Green, Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood — all pretty important players — didn’t play Friday, while Luka Doncic only played in the first quarter and the first possession of the second.

It was bizarre, but if you think about it there seems to be a reason behind the madness of Friday. The Mavericks’ top-10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is protected, so missing the play-in gives them a better chance at getting the No. 10 pick.

But would it be worth it if Doncic isn’t part of your long-term plans?

ESPN’s Tim McMahon on Saturday morning reported that “fear exists” among the Mavs that Doncic may want to get out of Dallas next summer.

“There’s a strong sense of urgency within the organization to expedite the process before Doncic loses faith in the Mavs’ ability to build a contender around him,” McMahon wrote. “He’s wrapping up the first season of a five-year, $215 million supermax contract with a player option for the final season.