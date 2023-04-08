Taylor Hall Will Make Long-Awaited Return To Bruins Vs. Devils

The Bruins will get a boost to their lineup Saturday night.

Taylor Hall, who’s been sidelined since February with a lower-body injury, will make his return when Boston hosts the New Jersey Devils at TD Garden, Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery confirmed to reporters after morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena.

Taylor Hall will make his return to the Bruins lineup tonight. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) April 8, 2023

Hall had been practicing in a regular sweater this week and was, as Montgomery likes to say, “checking boxes” with each practice. The forward skated with Tyler Bertuzzi and Charlie Coyle — making for a lethal third line.

To keep Hall as healthy as possible before the playoffs and to ease him back into game action, he will not play Sunday on the second night of a back-to-back against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Prior to his injury, Hall amassed 16 goals and 20 assists, four of his goals came on the power play.

More good injury news came from Saturday’s skate when Montgomery also revealed that Charlie McAvoy will play. The defenseman collided with Patrice Bergeron during the Bruins’ 2-1 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday and left early. The head coach didn’t believe the injury to be serious and said keeping McAvoy out was precautionary.