NFL Analyst Sees Christian Gonzalez Giving Patriots Secondary Different Dynamic

The New England Patriots added to their secondary Thursday night night by selecting highly touted Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez at No. 17 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

And ESPN NFL analyst Louis Riddick believes Gonzalez is unlike any other cornerback already on the Patriots’ roster.

The one thing the 6-foot-1, 197-pound Gonzalez, who earned All-Pac-12 First Team honors this past season after recording four interceptions, seven pass breakups and 50 tackles, has that New England’s other cornerbacks don’t is strong size and length for the position.

“Bill now has someone from a size perspective is much different than the guys he already has,” Riddick said on the ESPN broadcast. “Look at him here in press coverage: He’s as smooth as silk, long arm, off-hand jam, pin the guy to the boundary, play the football. Off-coverage: easy, fluid hips. Great clue as far as reading the routes, reading the quarterback. … Run support, he will throw his body around. He is not scared. Bill will demand that of him in New England’s scheme.

“But really it’s the ball skills for him. It’s the ball skills from off (coverage), it’s the ball skills from press as far as being able to man-turn and still find the football, not commit pass interference penalties. He’s got his matchup guy now.”

Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones and Marcus Jones all helped patrol the secondary for the Patriots last season, but all are listed under six feet tall. Jalen Mills hits that mark, but he’s expected to make a move to safety this upcoming season.

Riddick sees Gonzalez having the ability to make an immediate impact, especially with the standout wide receivers on New England’s schedule this upcoming season that he might have to defend.