NFL QB Signs Tom Brady-Like Contract To Call USFL Games

Colt McCoy is still very much an NFL quarterback. In fact, he could begin the 2023-24 season as the Arizona Cardinals’ starter.

That isn’t stopping him from looking forward to the next phase of his career, however.

NBC has hired McCoy to start calling USFL games as an analyst during the NFL offseason, making him the network’s third active player hired to do analyst work for the spring football league.

“I’ve never really called a live game, but I have done a lot of behind-the-scenes work,” McCoy said Wednesday, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk. “I’ve enjoyed that process. I love the game. I have to study up on the rules — their rules are a little bit different — and I have to learn the players, the coaches, the teams. It’s a little bit different than what we do in the NFL, but I’m excited, and I think it’s a great opportunity working with some great people at NBC.

“I have thought a lot about it. I’m not saying this is what I’m going to do because I don’t know how good I’m going to be. It’s an art. In saying that, I’m thankful they choose me to get some practice and do this and see where it goes.”

The contract is similar to that of Tom Brady’s with FOX. The seven-time Super Bowl champion famously agreed to a massive deal with the network prior to the end of his playing career, setting him up for a post-playing career gig in the booth. The 45-year-old is set to begin his broadcast career next season.

Though McCoy likely isn’t raking in the same dough as Brady, the deal to call games while still playing falls under a similar umbrella.