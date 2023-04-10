NHL Coaching Legend Gives Record-Breaking Bruins Ultimate Stamp Of Approval

The 1970s Montreal Canadiens and 1990s Detroit Red Wings are arguably the two greatest dynasties in NHL history. They also have more than historic dominance in common. Both of those teams were coached by NHL legend Scotty Bowman.

Bowman, largely considered the greatest coach of all time, knows a thing or two about dominant hockey teams. So when The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun reached out for Bowman’s thoughts on the 2022-23 Bruins, fans of hockey history should be eager for his take.

He’s quite impressed with the Bruins, who on Sunday broke the NHL regular-season wins record (previously shared by Bowman’s 1995-96 Red Wings) and need two points in their final two games to break the points record set by Bowman’s 1976-77 Habs.

Bowman replied to LeBrun with a massive text, laying out what makes the Bruins so formidable as the playoffs near. The coaching legend pointed to transactions like the Hampus Lindholm trade last season all the way up through Boston’s deadline dealings this season. That depth, Bowman explained, gave the Bruins lineup flexibility that unlocks players’ even greater potential.

“To me, two line switches, moving (Jake) DeBrusk with (Brad) Marchand and (Patrice) Bergeron, and getting (David) Krejci back to make an all-Czech line with (David) Pastrnak and (Pavel) Zacha has taken a lot of scoring pressure off the Bergeron line,” Bowman told LeBrun. “Previously, the Bergeron line seemed to have to be counted on for too much.”

Or, put another way, Bowman believes the Bruins finally have the secondary scoring they’ve desperately coveted, the lack of which has cost them dearly in past postseasons.

“It is a complete lineup, including the two goaltenders ? that I have not seen for a long time,” Bowman said.