Panthers Coach Explains Why He Pulled Alex Lyon In Game 3 Vs. Bruins

The Boston Bruins went up 3-0 in the third period in Game 3 on Friday at FLA Live Arena, and head coach Paul Maurice pulled goalie Alex Lyon for Sergei Bobrovsky, which had fans wondering if a netminder change was in store for the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

Lyon took over as the starter in the last stretch of the regular season and played a big part in the Florida Panthers’ playoff push. Bobrovsky’s last game was on March 27, and he logged in 7:55 of ice time in Game 3, where he recorded eight saves and gave up one goal.

The Panthers could turn to the two-time Vezina winner to give themselves a boost against the Bruins after trailing 2-1 in the best-of-seven series, but Maurice told reporters after Florida’s 4-2 loss the intention was to get Bobrovsky some action due to a month of inaction.

“There’s a risk, right?” Maurice said, per Panthers reporter Jameson Olive. “You put in a guy that’s been sitting for a while, but he needs a little bit of action. That’s all that was. It was not a critique of Alex’s game.?

The Bruins’ depth was on display on a night they played without Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, who was a late scratch prior to Game 3. Lyon has done his part to hold off Boston’s offense, but there have been moments where he lets shots by him or a puck bounces off his glove and it goes in the B’s fortune.

Maurice doesn’t seem to place full blame on Lyon for these miscues, but if the Panthers fall behind again in Game 4, it’s possible the Panthers head coach turns to Bobrovsky again.

Puck drop for Sunday’s Game 4 is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN, including an hour of pregame.