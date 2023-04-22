What Patrice Bergeron Was Doing During Bruins-Panthers Game 3

Patrice Bergeron continued to be a vocal leader for the Bruins despite not playing in the first two games of their first-round series against the Panthers, and that didn’t stop in Game 3.

Boston beat Florida, 4-2, at FLA Live Arena to take a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. The victory came without Bergeron and David Krejci, who was made a late scratch due to an upper-body injury. Nick Foligno stepped in well, and players like Brad Marchand have taken on the on-ice leadership role in Bergeron’s absence.

However, the Bruins captain, who did not travel with the team and could come back in Game 5, kept a keen eye on the game. Head coach Jim Montgomery told reporters Bergeron was texting former Bruin and assistant head coach Chris Kelly during Game 3, according to NHL.com’s Amalie Benjamin and The Boston Globe’s Matt Porter. The texts included his observations and Xs and Os for the team.

It’s something to be expected of the 37-year-old, who also might have gained some appreciation watching the broadcast from home, like Taylor Hall did for NESN’s Andy Brickley. And the Bruins came into Florida with a mindset of having Bergeron’s back for the work and help he as brought to them his entire career.

The five-time Selke winner likely will have more notes for the Bruins in Game 4 on Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled at 3:30 p.m. ET, and you can catch all the action on NESN, including an hour of pregame.