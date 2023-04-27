Patriots Rumors: How Players Feel About Mac Jones Ahead Of Draft

Amid an offseason of unceasing uncertainty, Mac Jones reportedly still has the support of his Patriots teammates.

New England’s third-year quarterback “has a ton of support in the locker room,” longtime NFL reporter Mike Giardi reported Thursday, adding Jones’ “teammates have appreciated his steadfast desire to make this offense better and himself better this offseason.”

Jones is “taking accountability” after an underwhelming and frustrating sophomore season, per Giardi’s report.

Giardi did add that “outside (the locker room) is a different story.” It’s unclear whether he was referring to coaches and other folks inside the Patriots organization, or New England fans who are hoping Bailey Zappe beats Jones out for the starting job this summer.

Jones reportedly drew head coach Bill Belichick’s ire last season by reaching out to coaches at Alabama for advice about the Patriots’ dysfunctional offense. Belichick has offered only the faintest of public praise for the 24-year-old QB since last October, declining multiple opportunities to endorse him as New England’s starter.

How the Patriots approach the quarterback position will be a fascinating subplot as the 2023 NFL Draft kicks off Thursday night. It would not be surprising to see them take a signal-caller at some point, but if Kentucky’s Will Levis or Florida’s Anthony Richardson falls into their range at No. 14 overall, would they consider doing so in Round 1?

Neither Levis, who visited the Patriots last week, nor Richardson, who met with them at the NFL Scouting Combine, fits New England’s traditional QB prototype, but they’re considered two of this year’s top prospects at the position. Drafting a quarterback in the first round would be a serious indictment on Jones, whom the Patriots selected 15th overall just two years ago.