Patriots Reportedly Have Considered Adding Veteran To QB Room

With only Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe currently under contract, the New England Patriots will add at least one more quarterback this offseason.

How? That’s unclear. But longtime NFL reporters Mike Giardi on Thursday reported the Patriots “have at least investigated bringing in a veteran QB to add to their young room.”

Jones is entering his third pro season and Zappe is going into Year 2. Veteran backup Brian Hoyer had one year left on his contract, but the Patriots cut him last month, with multiple reports indicating he ruffled feathers by disagreeing with the team’s much-maligned offensive approach in 2022.

Hoyer wound up signing a two-year deal with Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders that reportedly includes more than $4 million in guaranteed money.

The #Patriots have at least investigated bringing in a veteran QB to add to their young room. Could have had Hoyer back it seems, but he too had issues with the offensive setup in 2022-23, just as Jakobi Meyers, Mac and others did. https://t.co/6GDWWqqwEY — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 6, 2023

Who could fill that spot on the depth chart? Here’s a list of the currently available free agent QBs:

Matt Ryan

Carson Wentz

Teddy Bridgewater

Mason Rudolph

Blaine Gabbert

Chase Daniel

Joe Flacco

Trevor Siemian

Brandon Allen

Josh Johnson

John Wolford

Brett Rypien

Bryce Perkins