Patriots Reportedly Have Considered Adding Veteran To QB Room

With only Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe currently under contract, the New England Patriots will add at least one more quarterback this offseason.
How? That’s unclear. But longtime NFL reporters Mike Giardi on Thursday reported the Patriots “have at least investigated bringing in a veteran QB to add to their young room.”
Jones is entering his third pro season and Zappe is going into Year 2. Veteran backup Brian Hoyer had one year left on his contract, but the Patriots cut him last month, with multiple reports indicating he ruffled feathers by disagreeing with the team’s much-maligned offensive approach in 2022.
Hoyer wound up signing a two-year deal with Josh McDaniels’ Las Vegas Raiders that reportedly includes more than $4 million in guaranteed money.
Who could fill that spot on the depth chart? Here’s a list of the currently available free agent QBs:
Matt Ryan
Carson Wentz
Teddy Bridgewater
Mason Rudolph
Blaine Gabbert
Chase Daniel
Joe Flacco
Trevor Siemian
Brandon Allen
Josh Johnson
John Wolford
Brett Rypien
Bryce Perkins
Lamar Jackson’s status also remains unsettled, but New England reportedly does not plan to pursue the Baltimore Ravens star.
The Patriots also could look to target a signal-caller in the 2023 NFL Draft. Jones projects as the starter this season but will need to beat out Zappe in spring practice and training camp to keep that job.
Head coach Bill Belichick has turned down several opportunities to endorse Jones as the team’s locked-in QB1, telling reporters last week that the Patriots will “play the best players.” Jones’ name also appeared in trade rumors this week.