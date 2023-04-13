Patriots Reportedly Spent ‘Considerable’ Time With These NFL Draft Prospects

The Patriots reportedly are taking a long, hard look at some premier prospects at a position of need.
New England has “spent a considerable amount of time” with the top cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft, longtime NFL reporter Mike Giardi reported Thursday.
Included in that group, Giardi added, are two of the top three corners NFL Media’s Peter Schrager spotlighted as players who will go higher than expected on draft night.
Schrager mentioned Miami’s Tyrique Stevenson, Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez and Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes.
Forbes reportedly took a pre-draft visit to New England, so it’s safe to assume he’s one of the players Giardi was referencing. He was one of the most productive ball hawks in college football, racking up 14 interceptions, 35 passes defended and an FBS record six pick-sixes over his three seasons at Mississippi State.
The biggest knock on Forbes is his lack of bulk, as he measured in at a rail-thin 6-foot-1, 166 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine and could struggle with the more physical aspects of the pro game. Despite those concerns, he’s expected to be a top-50 selection and could climb into the back half of the first round.
Giardi didn’t specify which other corner New England is zeroing in on.
Gonzalez is considered one of the top two cornerbacks in this draft (along with Illinois’ Devon Witherspoon) and is a potential top-10 pick. He was a three-year starter (two at Colorado, one at Oregon) and is known for his versatility, tackling ability and fluidity in coverage. He also tested in the 89th percentile or better in the 40-yard dash, broad jump and vertical jump at 6-1, 197 pounds.
ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. had the Patriots taking Gonzalez at No. 14 overall in his latest mock draft.
Stevenson is viewed as a likely Day 2 prospect. Standing 6 feet, 198 pounds, he transferred from Georgia following a disagreement over his role and became a two-year starter at Miami, impressing with his physicality in press-man coverage. He tested poorly in the three-cone drill (21st percentile among corners) and short shuttle (fourth percentile), however, underscoring questions about his short-area quickness and change-of-direction ability.
All three would address the Patriots’ need for more height and length in their cornerback room. New England mostly relied on undersized corners last season, with only Jalen Mills — who missed the final six games and reportedly plans to move to safety — topping 6 feet. Jack Jones, Jonathan Jones, Myles Bryant and Marcus Jones are listed at 5-11, 5-10, 5-9 and 5-8, respectively.
The Patriots currently own the 14th pick on Day 1 of the draft, which kicks off Thursday, April 27. Their second-round pick sits at No. 46, with a third-rounder at No. 76.