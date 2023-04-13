Patriots Reportedly Spent ‘Considerable’ Time With These NFL Draft Prospects

The Patriots reportedly are taking a long, hard look at some premier prospects at a position of need.

New England has “spent a considerable amount of time” with the top cornerbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft, longtime NFL reporter Mike Giardi reported Thursday.

Included in that group, Giardi added, are two of the top three corners NFL Media’s Peter Schrager spotlighted as players who will go higher than expected on draft night.

Schrager mentioned Miami’s Tyrique Stevenson, Oregon’s Christian Gonzalez and Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes.

The #Patriots have spent a considerable amount of time with the top CBs in this draft, including the 2 of the 3 Peter has on this list. https://t.co/7jC4hO8hrI — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 13, 2023

Forbes reportedly took a pre-draft visit to New England, so it’s safe to assume he’s one of the players Giardi was referencing. He was one of the most productive ball hawks in college football, racking up 14 interceptions, 35 passes defended and an FBS record six pick-sixes over his three seasons at Mississippi State.

The biggest knock on Forbes is his lack of bulk, as he measured in at a rail-thin 6-foot-1, 166 pounds at the NFL Scouting Combine and could struggle with the more physical aspects of the pro game. Despite those concerns, he’s expected to be a top-50 selection and could climb into the back half of the first round.