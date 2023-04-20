Patriots Rumors: New Details On Meeting With Top QB Prospect

The Patriots on Wednesday took advantage of their final opportunity to hold pre-draft meetings with prospects, and they did so in headline-making fashion.

New England reportedly hosted Kentucky quarterback Will Levis for a visit ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. Levis is viewed as a likely first-round pick, but opinions are mixed on whether he’ll hear his name called before the Patriots pick at 14th overall.

But why did New England, which previously met with top QB prospect Anthony Richardson, even host Levis? Could Bill Belichick and company really be looking to draft a potential Mac Jones replacement?

Doug Kyed of A to Z Sports offered some insight Thursday morning.

“One source described the meeting as ‘due diligence’ and that if any of the top four quarterbacks in the 2023 NFL Draft — Levis, Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud or Florida’s Anthony Richardson — fall, the Kentucky product seems to be the most likely,” Kyed wrote. “So, New England is making sure they have a complete set of information on Levis before the draft.”

The 6-foot-4, 237-pound Levis racked up 2,406 yards and 19 touchdowns to go along with 10 interceptions last season. He began his collegiate career at Penn State but transferred to Kentucky following the 2020 campaign.

Here’s a scouting report from Dane Brugler of The Athletic: