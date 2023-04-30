Rafael Devers Breaks Out Of Slump To Put Red Sox Ahead Early

Alex Cora moved Rafael Devers into the cleanup spot for this series to help generate some offense from the All-Star slugger with runners on base and that exactly what happened on Saturday at Fenway Park.

After a leadoff double by Alex Verdugo and a walk from Masataka Yoshida, the Red Sox third baseman blasted a three run shot into the right field grandstands to put the Red Sox on top 3-0.

The home run was crucial for the Red Sox who let the Cleveland Guardians close the 6-1 gap before the Sox were able to seal the game 8-7 in extra innings.

