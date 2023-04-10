Rafael Devers Making This Point Of Emphasis As Red Sox Leader

Rafael Devers does not want to be a one-sided leader for the Red Sox.

Devers simply could let his play do the talking if he wanted to. The 26-year-old is one of the best hitters in Major League Baseball and he already earned a stamp of approval from Boston in the form of a massive contract extension. But in addition to leading by example, Devers wants to tap into the interpersonal side of leadership and bring joy to the Red Sox clubhouse.

“I think my type of leadership is talking a lot with the guys,” Devers recently told The Boston Globe. “Talking and having fun with the guys and trying to communicate as well as I can. I don’t want to be a boring leader. For me, it’s just trying to have fun with the guys and talk to them and just give them advice.”

Devers certainly is a player worth taking advice from. The two-time All-Star has spent ample time around some of the best to wear a Red Sox uniform — including David Ortiz, Pedro Martinez and Dustin Pedroia — and has the experience of winning a World Series under his belt. Devers now is in a position to pay it forward to the next era of Red Sox, to up-and-comers like Triston Casas and Brayan Bello.

And of course, Devers figures to motivate his teammates through his play on the diamond. The star third baseman is off to a great start in 2023, and he’ll look to keep it rolling Monday when Boston opens a four-game road series with the Tampa Bay Rays.