Red Sox Vs. Rays Lineups: Rob Refsnyder Fills Adam Duvall’s Spot In Center

The Boston Red Sox will be without center fielder Adam Duvall in their series-opener against the Tampa Bay Rays, and Duvall’s absence likely will continue beyond Monday’s game at Tropicana Field.

Duvall, who injured his wrist in Sunday’s series-sweeping victory over the Detroit Tigers, reportedly will be be placed on the injured list. Duvall had X-rays after the game and reportedly met with doctors early Monday afternoon.

Bobby Dalbec reportedly will fill Duvall’s spot on Boston’s roster. Dalbec met the Red Sox in Tampa Bay ahead of the first of four games.

Rob Refsnyder will take over for Duvall in center and bat fifth in the Red Sox lineup. Shortstop Kiké Hernández shifts to the leadoff spot Monday while Masataka Yoshida will return to the lineup after missing his first game of the season.

Boston right-hander Nick Pivetta will start his second game of the campaign while the Rays will counter with left-hander Jalen Beeks.

First pitch from Tropicana Field is set for 6:40 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are the starting lineups for both teams.