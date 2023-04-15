Red Sox Wrap: Boston Capitalizes On Errors For Second Straight Win

The Red Sox and Angels exchanged leads during the second game of their series at Fenway Park, but an eighth-inning rally propelled Boston to the 9-7 win.

The Red Sox improved to 7-8, while the Angels fell to 7-7.

Check out the full box score here.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Angels tightened up their defense following Boston’s 5-3 win on Friday night, but the Red Sox exploited two Angels’ Matt Thaiss catcher interference calls in the bottom of the eight and rallied with two runs on Yu Chang’s single to left.

The single was Chang’s second hit of the game; the first was a bomb to left center off a 88 mph fastball that gave the Red Sox the 5-4 lead. Chang had been held hitless in his previous 16 appearances at the plate. In fitting fashion, Chang also made the final out of the game when he caught Gio Urshela’s pop-up to short.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Devers launched his league-leading seventh homer of the season 376 feet to left center off a 90 mph fastball. The two-run bomb cut the Angels’ lead in half in the bottom of the first.

— Gio Urshela hit a grand slam in the top of the first, giving LA the early 4-0 lead. Urshela connected on a fastball for his first home run of the season.