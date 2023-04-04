Red Sox Vs. Pirates Lineups: Yu Chang Starts As Christian Arroyo Sits

The Red Sox look to move above .500 on Tuesday when they continue their series with the Pirates.

Boston fell 7-6 to Pittsburgh in Monday’s series opener despite hitting three home runs and scoring five runs in the first inning.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora is making minor tweaks to his lineup. Reese McGuire will be back behind the plate after Connor Wong got the start Tuesday, while Yu Chang will get the start at second base with Christian Arroyo getting the night off. Kiké Hernández moves up to the seventh spot in the order.

Nick Pivetta will make his 2023 debut as he looks to get the Red Sox back into the win column and turn in a solid start after Kutter Crawford continued a troubling trend Tuesday. He’ll oppose Roansy Contreras.

First pitch for Red Sox-Pirates from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action on NESN, beginning with pregame coverage at 6 p.m. ET.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

BOSTON RED SOX (2-2)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Masataka Yoshida, LF

Adam Duvall, CF

Triston Casas, 1B

Kiké Hernández, SS

Reese McGuire, C

Yu Chang, 2B