Red Sox’s Rafael Devers Already Has Strong Relationship With Masataka Yoshida

Masataka Yoshida has been a seamless fit for the Red Sox since signing with Boston in the offseason, and he’s made a good friend in Rafael Devers.

The outfielder hit his first Major League Baseball home run Monday night in the Red Sox’s 7-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates at Fenway Park. Yoshida showcased his power in the World Baseball Classic and has fit in seamlessly with his new team.

One person Yoshida has formed a quick bond with is Devers and despite a language barrier, it doesn’t impact their ability to communicate effectively.

“I have a good relationship with him,” Devers told reporters, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “I’ve gotten to know him a little bit. It doesn’t matter, the language barrier or anything like that. I’ll try to always communicate with him regarding pitchers, what they throw and how we can do damage. That’s one of the things that we get to do very well together.”

That damage was on full display Monday when Devers homered before Yoshida, showing Red Sox fans what they have to look forward to for the foreseeable future.

The duo will be back in action Tuesday night when they continue their series with the Pirates. First pitch from Fenway Park is set for 7:10 p.m. ET and you can catch all the action beginning at 6 p.m. on NESN.