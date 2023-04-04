Tuukka Rask Makes (Unsettling) Debut In Bruins Alumni Game

Tuukka Rask has stuck around Boston since his NHL career ended in February 2022, serving as a brand ambassador for the Bruins.

The new corporate role includes a lot of things for Rask, but most notably a spot on the franchise’s alumni team. In fact, the 36-year-old made his debut for the squad this weekend and in all honesty, it was weird.

Tuukka leads the attack in his Bruins Alumni debut this past weekend. pic.twitter.com/3avDnO6bW3 — Boston Bruins Alumni (@NHLBruinsAlumni) April 4, 2023

Rask, who suited up and played 564 games as the Bruins’ goaltender, took the ice as an attacker in the alumni game. Though the No. 40 was familiar, just about everything else was a bit unsettling for fans of the 2014 Vezina Trophy winner. Whether it be the lack of goalie pads and a paddle or the big ole bucket on his head, things just didn’t look right.

Luckily, Bruins fans have enjoyed a tremendous season otherwise so the picture above might not bring spirits down too much.