Red Sox Vs. Pirates Lineups: Triston Casas Returns, Kutter Crawford Starts

Boston returns after a series win against Baltimore

1 hours ago

The Boston Red Sox return to Fenway Park on Monday night as they host the Pittsburgh Pirates in the opener of a three-game set.

The Red Sox are coming off a series win over the Baltimore Orioles, largely because Boston’s bats combined to score a franchise record 27 runs in the first three games. The Pirates are fresh off a series loss to the Minnesota Twins.

Triston Casas returns to the Red Sox lineup against Pittsburgh right-hander Johan Oviedo. Casas will play first and bat sixth with Alex Verdugo taking back the leadoff duties and playing in right field. Adam Duvall, who was named the American League Player of the Week after an impressive debut series in Boston, remains in center and will bat fifth.

Right-hander Kutter Crawford will take the mound for the Red Sox in his season debut.

First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch it live on NESN following an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are the lineups for Red Sox-Pirates on Monday.

RED SOX (2-1)
Alex Verdugo, RF
Rafael Devers, 3B
Justin Turner, DH
Masataka Yoshida, LF
Adam Duvall, CF
Triston Casas, 1B
Christian Arroyo, 2B
Kiké Hernández, SS
Connor Wong, C

Kutter Crawford, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

PIRATES (1-2)
Oneil Cruz, SS
Bryan Reynolds, CF
Ji Man Choi, DH
Carlos Santana, 1B
Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B
Canaan Smith-Njigba, LF
Jack Suwinski, RF
Rodolfo Castro, 2B
Jason Delay, C

Johan Oviedo, RHP (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

