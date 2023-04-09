Red Sox Vs. Tigers Lineups: Masataka Yoshida Sits, Triston Casas Returns

The Red Sox will try to secure their first series sweep of the 2023 season Sunday when they wrap up their three-game set with the Tigers.

Boston vies to bust out the brooms in Detroit without Masataka Yoshida, who isn’t in the starting lineup for the first time this season. Rob Refsnyder is set for another start in left field and will bat lead-off for the visitors for the second time in as many days. Triston Casas will return to play first base for the Red Sox, which moves Justin Turner back to his standard designated hitter slot.

The pitching matchup will feature two starters in search of their first win of the year. Kutter Crawford was saddled with a loss last Monday after allowing seven earned runs on eight hits across four innings against the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Matthew Boyd, meanwhile, did not factor into the pitching decision after allowing two runs on two hits over 4 1/3 innings in the Tigers’ extra-innings win over the Astros in Houston last week.

Here are the starting lineups for Sunday’s Red Sox-Tigers series finale:

RED SOX (4-4)

Rob Refsnyder, LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Justin Turner, DH

Alex Verdugo, RF

Adam Duvall, CF

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Kiké Hernández, SS

Triston Casas, 1B

Connor Wong, C

Kutter Crawford, RHP (0-1, 15.75 ERA)

TIGERS (2-6)

Akil Baddoo, LF

Riley Greene, CF

Javier Báez, SS

Kerry Carpenter, RF

Spencer Torkelson, 1B

Nick Maton, 3B

Miguel Cabrera, DH

Jonathan Schoop, 2B

Eric Haase, C