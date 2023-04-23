Red Sox Wrap: Boston Unable To Complete Comeback Vs. Brewers

The Red Sox couldn’t complete the comeback against the Milwaukee Brewers, losing 5-4 on Saturday night at American Family Field.

The Red Sox fell to 11-11 on the season, while the Brewers improved to 15-6.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Despite going yard twice, the Red Sox couldn’t overcome the early deficit.

By the bottom of the fifth, Garrett Whitlock had given up five runs on eight hits. Whitlock struck out just one batter in the loss.

On the other side of the mound, Wade Miley gave up two runs on four hits allowed, striking out three over five innings.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Yu Chang connected on an 86 MPH cutter for his third home run of the season. The two-run shot came in the top of the fifth with two outs, cutting the lead to 3-1.