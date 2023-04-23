Watch Red Sox Yu Chang Hit Third Home Run Of Season Against Brewers

Boston Red Sox shortstop Yu Chang has been making the most of his opportunities at the plate this year as he now has three homeruns on the season after hitting a dinger in the top of the fifth inning against the Brewers on Saturday night.

Chang has also had four RBIs over his past three games, proving he has some power in his bat to bring home runners in scoring position. Despite Chang’s impressive slugging performance, the Sox fell short to the Brew Crew, losing 5-4 in Milwaukee. Boston will be back in action on Sunday as they finish off the three-game series against the Brewers.

