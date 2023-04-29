Red Sox’s Alex Cora Explains Decision To ‘Detach’ Triston Casas

The Boston Red Sox have been tremendous offensively in 2023.

Through 27 games, the Red Sox rank third in runs (148), second in doubles (55), seventh in home runs (34) and ninth in OPS (.755). The offense has been the thing keeping the team afloat as it deals with a rash of injuries to the bullpen and a troubling trend of starters failing to eat up innings.

There have been a few individual players, however, who have struggled. Among them? Triston Casas.

The 23-year-old rookie has scuffled to open the season, as he is batting only .133 (10-for-75) with a .283 on-base percentage, .293 slugging percentage, .576 OPS, three home runs, three doubles, 16 walks and 27 strikeouts in 25 games. That is not what was expected out of the lefty, who entered the season as a candidate to win the American League Rookie of the Year award, which is why he’s been given some time to take a break.

“It’s always good to watch a game from where he’s going to watch it today to slow it down,” Cora said Saturday at Fenway Park, per Christopher Smith of MassLive. “He might not play tomorrow. Just kind of breathe a little bit and see the game from a different perspective. Sometimes it works. Sometimes it doesn’t.

“(Raimel Tapia) hasn’t started in a while,” Cora said, explaining his Saturday lineup. “And this is the only way we can do it. And second, for (Casas), I think it’s a good day to watch and just detach to watch and just detach yourself from the whole thing. And just see the game from a different angle.”

The reason for Casas’ struggles? Cora has an idea.