Ryan Brasier Embraced Facing Angels Superstars To Close Out Red Sox Win

Boston Red Sox reliever Ryan Brasier didn’t have much time to think about the situation he would enter in the top of the ninth inning Sunday afternoon against the Los Angeles Angels.

That’s because Brasier didn’t know he would be Alex Cora’s choice to protect a one-run lead in the final frame until the bullpen phone rang and there was a request for him to get ready to close things out. Cora wanted to steer away from using regular closer Kenley Jansen for a third straight day, so he opted for Brasier instead.

It was a sizable task, especially with Angels superstars Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani due up in the inning. But instead of sweating how to get out two of the best hitters in the game, Brasier embraced the challenge and that mindset propelled him to a 1-2-3 inning to secure a 2-1 win at Fenway Park.

“It’s always fun getting a chance to close out a game, especially when you’re facing two of the best guys in baseball,” Brasier told reporters, as seen on NESN postgame coverage. “But just part of it. Could have been the fifth, the sixth or whatever. Just happened to be the ninth.”

Brasier, who only had eight career saves coming into Sunday’s contest, first got Zach Neto to line out on a first-pitch fastball. Then it was on to Trout. Brasier quickly pumped in two strikes on the three-time American League MVP before running the count full. The right-handed reliever didn’t succumb in the pressure-packed situation, though, throwing a wipe out slider to get Trout to strikeout swinging.

But Brasier hadn’t fully escaped danger with Ohtani coming to the plate next. The two had squared off Saturday as well with Brasier beginning the at-bat with a heavy diet of fastballs before Ohtani grounded out to first.

Brasier used a different approach this time, though. He threw three straight sliders and even though the third one wound up right in the middle of the plate, it didn’t hurt him with Ohtani flying out to end the game.