Tom Brady Congratulates Ravens QB Lamar Jackson For Payday

Brady saw this coming

by

1 hours ago

Lamar Jackson secured the bag with the Baltimore Ravens, becoming the highest-paid player in the NFL, which prompted some congratulatory praise from league great Tom Brady.

The 26-year-old quarterback signed a five-year extension with Baltimore worth $260 million, with $185 million guaranteed. The contract value placed Jackson above now-previous highest-earner Jalen Hurts, who signed a five-year, $255 million ($179 guaranteed) deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Just hours later, Brady took to Twitter to praise Jackson for snagging a handsome payday.

“Congrats (Lamar Jackson), big things ahead!” Brady tweeted Thursday.

Ahead of last season’s Week 8 contests between the Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady praised Jackson for what would be their second and final matchup.

“He’s an amazing player and he challenges defense. He has a unique skill set,” Brady said, per the Ravens. “His ability to improvise, make plays with his legs, extending plays. And they do a good job with that offense.”

Brady added: “I just think very highly of him. He’s got a great future.”

Jackson, who initially expressed his frustrations with Baltimore and even requested a trade, will look to guide a new-look Ravens team that hasn’t surpassed the first round of the playoffs since their 2012 Super Bowl win.

More NFL:

Patriots Trade 14th Overall Pick In 2023 NFL Draft To Steelers
NESN 360 in-article asset
Thumbnail photo via Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports Images
NFL: Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
Previous Article

The Ravens Be Looking For a Weapon For Lamar Jackson!
Former New England Patriots executive Nick Caserio
Next Article

Former Patriots Executive Ultra Aggressive For Texans In NFL Draft

Picked For You

Related