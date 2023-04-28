Tom Brady Congratulates Ravens QB Lamar Jackson For Payday

Lamar Jackson secured the bag with the Baltimore Ravens, becoming the highest-paid player in the NFL, which prompted some congratulatory praise from league great Tom Brady.

The 26-year-old quarterback signed a five-year extension with Baltimore worth $260 million, with $185 million guaranteed. The contract value placed Jackson above now-previous highest-earner Jalen Hurts, who signed a five-year, $255 million ($179 guaranteed) deal with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Just hours later, Brady took to Twitter to praise Jackson for snagging a handsome payday.

“Congrats (Lamar Jackson), big things ahead!” Brady tweeted Thursday.

Ahead of last season’s Week 8 contests between the Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Brady praised Jackson for what would be their second and final matchup.

“He’s an amazing player and he challenges defense. He has a unique skill set,” Brady said, per the Ravens. “His ability to improvise, make plays with his legs, extending plays. And they do a good job with that offense.”