BOSTON– Pavel Zacha joined four of his Boston Bruins teammates in the 20-goal club by potting two goals in the first period on Saturday against his former team, the New Jersey Devils.

His first goal of the night was on the power play just two-minutes into the first period. The second goal, 2:44 later in the same frame notched his 20th of the season joining David Pastrnak (57), Patrice Bergeron (27), Jake DeBrusk (25) and Brad Marchand (20) as the other Bruins to reach the milestone.