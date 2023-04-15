Red Sox Wrap: Sloppy Angels Defense Gifts Boston Win

The Boston Red Sox started their series with the Los Angeles Angels strongly, earning a 5-3 victory at Fenway Park on Friday night.
Boston improved to 6-8 on the campaign, while Los Angeles fell to 7-6.
You can check out the full box score here.
ONE BIG TAKEAWAY
The Red Sox entered this series reeling, having just been swept by the Tampa Ray Rays down in St. Petersburg, Fla.
Naturally, they turned around and defeated the team with the two best players in baseball.
Boston fans got a first-hand look at why Los Angeles has been so mediocre despite rostering Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, as the Angels routinely gifted the Red Sox added opportunities and free runs throughout the middle innings of the contest. Anthony Rendon, who makes more money than both Ohtani and Trout this season, made a pair of errors to keep the Red Sox at bat — ultimately leading to three runs for Boston.
Though their bats didn’t help out very much, the Angels’ defense combined for three errors in the contest — all in innings the Red Sox scored.
That meant all Boston had to do was lock things down via the bullpen, something that has surprisingly been easy this season, to pull out a game one win.
STARS OF THE GAME
— Rafael Devers launched his sixth home run of the season to give Boston the lead. He went 1-for-3 from the plate, scoring a pair of runs after reaching on an error.
— Kenley Jansen earned his third save of the season Friday, retiring Trout, Ohtani and Hunter Renfroe to secure the Red Sox victory.
— Josh Winckowski put together another solid outing out of the bullpen, pitching his way out of three jams by inducing a pair of double-play balls. His season ERA is now down to 1.50 after allowing two earned runs in 11 innings pitched.
WAGER WATCH
Devers’ go-ahead home run in the fifth inning helped give him the team lead on the season. DraftKings Sportsbook gave him +600 odds to belt one out entering the night, netting $100 bettors a $700 payout.
ON DECK AT NESN
The Red Sox will return to NESN on Saturday for the second of a four-game set against the Angels. First pitch is set for 4:10 p.m. ET following an hour of pregame coverage.