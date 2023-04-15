Red Sox Wrap: Sloppy Angels Defense Gifts Boston Win

The Boston Red Sox started their series with the Los Angeles Angels strongly, earning a 5-3 victory at Fenway Park on Friday night.

Boston improved to 6-8 on the campaign, while Los Angeles fell to 7-6.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

The Red Sox entered this series reeling, having just been swept by the Tampa Ray Rays down in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Naturally, they turned around and defeated the team with the two best players in baseball.

Boston fans got a first-hand look at why Los Angeles has been so mediocre despite rostering Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, as the Angels routinely gifted the Red Sox added opportunities and free runs throughout the middle innings of the contest. Anthony Rendon, who makes more money than both Ohtani and Trout this season, made a pair of errors to keep the Red Sox at bat — ultimately leading to three runs for Boston.

Though their bats didn’t help out very much, the Angels’ defense combined for three errors in the contest — all in innings the Red Sox scored.