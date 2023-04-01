WrestleMania 39 Live Stream: Watch Night 1 Of WWE PLE Online

WrestleMania 39 kicks off Saturday, and the first night promises to deliver big moments.

This year’s “Show of Shows” has gone with the tagline, “WrestleMania Goes Hollywood,” and WWE’s biggest star, John Cena, will return to take on Austin Theory for the United States title in one of the marquee matches of the first night of WrestleMania in Inglewood, Calif.

The Usos will defend their tag team titles against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a culmination of a long-term story. The match possible could have implications for night two of WrestleMania 39.

Dominik Mysterio will take on his father Rey Mysterio a night after the elder Mysterio is inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Charlotte Flair will defend the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rhea Ripley, and Seth Rollins takes on Logan Paul as part of a card that should get the SoFi Stadium crowd fired up for WWE’s biggest event of the year.

Here’s how to watch the first night of WrestleMania 39 online:

When: Saturday, April 1, at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: Peacock