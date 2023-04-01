What NBA’s New Reported CBA Could Mean For Celtics, Jaylen Brown

The NBA and National Basketball Players Association reached an agreement on a new seven-year collective bargaining agreement, sources told ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski on Saturday.

The tentative deal is expected to be ratified by league governors and players in the coming weeks and includes a mutual opt-out after the sixth year, according to Wojnarowski.

The new CBA prevented the possibility of a work stoppage this summer, and the reported details could have sharp effects on the Boston Celtics.

“The NBA is curbing the ability of the highest-spending teams, such as the Golden State Warriors and the LA Clippers, to continue running up salary and luxury tax spending while still maintaining mechanisms to add talent to the roster,” Wojnarowski wrote. “The NBA is implementing a second salary cap apron — $17.5 million over the tax line — and those teams will no longer have access to the taxpayer mid-level in free agency. Those changes will be eased into the salary cap over a period of years.”

ESPN used the example of the Celtics signing Danilo Gallinari this past offseason despite Boston being over $25 million above the $150 million luxury tax this season, according to Spotrac. The C’s signed the veteran forward on the mid-level exception, and after the 34-year-old tore his ACL last summer, Boston was granted a disabled player exception.

What could be beneficial for the Celtics is an increase to the upper limits of an extension from 120% to 140%.

“Under the current rules, Brown would be allowed to sign a four-year extension worth $165 million. With the extension rules increased to 140%, however, Brown — who is set to earn $31.8 million in the 2023-24 season, the final year of his current contract — would be able to reach his four-year maximum of $189 million,” according to ESPN’s Bobby Marks.