WWE Fans Shouldn’t Be Shocked Vince McMahon Reportedly Took Back Control

The mood within WWE quickly changed 24 hours after its biggest show of the year, but fans should not be shocked at reported behind-the-scenes developments.

Endeavor completed its purchase of WWE and announced Monday plans to create a new company with UFC. Vince McMahon claimed in an interview with CNBC on Monday he would not interfere with creative decisions and let Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, continue to run creative.

McMahon also claimed he would not be “in the weeds” in behind-the-scenes decisions. But he invoked a similar message sent to Eric Bischoff and Paul Heyman when they took over creative in 2019, until McMahon was back in the driver’s seat, per Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp.

McMahon swiftly turned back on his word later Monday night when he was back in control of “RAW,” according to PWInsider’s Mike Johnson and the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer.

“He was running TV (Monday),” Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio on Tuesday. ?He’s back. It’s what it was. It will be what it was before. And if people think that was bad, it will be bad. And that’s just the way it is.”

Meltzer added: “Levesque will be head of creative and will be doing the busywork and all that stuff. Vince is going to have the final say in everything.”

The status quo is back, and morale backstage is low, according to Johnson, because multiple talents grew comfortable with Levesque in charge and preferred working with him.