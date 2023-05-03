76ers’ Joel Embiid Confident In Making Difference Vs. Celtics

The Celtics certainly have their work cut for them in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup with the 76ers.

Not only will the Celtics need to overcome their debacle of a fourth-quarter closeout attempt in Game 1, but they’ll also have to do so with the added possibility of restricting Joel Embiid, who is fresh off earning league MVP honors and isn’t ruled out for the first time in 13 days. Embiid dealt with a right knee injury that hindered his ability to help Philadelphia close out the Brooklyn Nets in Round 1, but is at last back. Needless to say, the Celtics aren’t off to a great start, hours ahead of the scheduled 8 p.m. ET tipoff from TD Garden.

“I’ll be as 100% as I can be, but I’m sure I can make a difference,” Embiid told reporters Wednesday, per Bobby Manning of CLNS Media. “I’m just gonna have to figure out a way I can and that’s gonna be the easy part because we just know how to play with each other, with or without me. So it’s gonna be easy to get back into it.”

Before Embiid went down midway through Game 3 against the Nets, he wasn’t nearly as explosive offensively and it was extremely noticeable. But he still opened the floor for teammates such as James Harden and Tyrese Maxey, who had no issue filling the void of Embiid’s absence in Game 1. Therefore, adding the six-time All-Star back to the mix could be a recipe for Boston’s doomsday.

Philadelphia head coach Doc Rivers, like Embiid, hinted at the idea of the 29-year-old starting off with a restricted role as a precautionary measure. While the 76ers could deliver a major blow to the Celtics, eliminating home-court advantage with a potential Game 2 win, there’s no shame in not rushing Embiid’s return while also taking the series back to Philadelphia with a 1-1 split on the road.

Either way, one’s things for sure: It’s redemption time for Joe Mazzulla and the Celtics.