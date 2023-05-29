76ers Make Notable Coaching Hire Following Doc Rivers Dismissal

The Philadelphia 76ers have their Doc Rivers replacement.

Philadelphia, who fired Rivers following a blown 3-2 series lead to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, reportedly will make Nick Nurse the 26th head coach in franchise history, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: Nick Nurse has reached an agreement to become the next coach of the Philadelphia 76ers. Nurse ? who won an NBA championship and a coach of year award with Toronto ? now gets to coach the 2023 MVP Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/SrsXhzx7Y3 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 29, 2023

Nurse joins the 76ers directly off of a departure from the Toronto Raptors, who he parted ways with in April after a decorated five-season stint. The 55-year-old posted a 227-163 (.582) record with Toronto, winning the 2019 NBA championship and the 2020 Coach of the Year award during his tenure.

Rivers and Nurse were both candidates to take the Phoenix Suns head coach opening, with the hiring of Nurse in Philadelphia and the hiring his former assistant Adrian Griffin in Milwaukee leaving Phoenix without many choices left.

The first order of business for Nurse will be finding a resolution to James Harden’s unrestricted free agency.