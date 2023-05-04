Alex Cora Gives Injury Update On Red Sox Pitcher Kutter Crawford

Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters after Boston’s 8-3 win Wednesday night that he would have more information on the health of Kutter Crawford the following day.

And less than 24 hours later, Cora came bearing good news about the right-handed relief pitcher as the Red Sox try to complete a four-game sweep against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Crawford left the win with two outs in the ninth inning due to left hamstring tightness, and Cora told reporters prior to Thursday’s contest that Crawford is day-to-day and won’t require a trip to the injured list for now, according to The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier.

That’s certainly a positive outcome for Crawford and the Red Sox, as the 27-year-old has pitched well in bulk relief duty after beginning the season in the starting rotation. Since moving to the bullpen, Crawford has allowed eight hits and two earned runs in 16 2/3 innings while showcasing tremendous command of his pitches. He has stuck out 12 batters while only issuing one walk over that span.

While it seems unlikely that Crawford will be available for the series finale against the Blue Jays, Cora seemed pretty sure the Red Sox would get a much bigger piece of their bullpen back for the contest.

The Red Sox look to take out the brooms and notch a sixth straight win versus the Blue Jays on Thursday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.