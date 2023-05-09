Don Sweeney Admits Bruins Face Roster Changes Due To Cap ‘Constraints’

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney essentially admitted Tuesday what everyone already knew: The B’s were all in for the 2022-23 season.

Unfortunately for Boston, they failed.

Now, it’s on Sweeney to deal with the repercussions that come with such an aggressive team-building approach. Speaking at a season-end press conference Tuesday, Sweeney acknowledged not only is his offseason beginning far earlier than he hoped, but business might be trickier than usual this summer.

“Our goal this season was to put the absolute best roster we could put together and try to take a real, legitimate run and we failed, no question,” Sweeney admitted Tuesday. “We have to pay that forward a little bit.”

The Bruins were able to convince both Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to return for the 2022-23 season as part of that attempt to make a deep run. In order to fit both under the salary cap, the Bruins had to give the two incentive-laden deals, knowing they’d almost certainly reach those incentives with the cap repercussions being kicked to the 2023-24 season. As Sweeney confirmed Tuesday, the cap overages for next season are in the neighborhood of $4.5 million against the cap.

That’s before even knowing whether Bergeron and Krejci — the club’s two top leaders — will continue their respective careers, leaving a potentially massive hole in the lineup and in the dressing room.

“We have some constraints, as do other teams. … Roster changes are likely coming,” Sweeney continued. “We’re not going to be the same team. But our mandate internally, collectively as a group is we have a really strong core of guys that hopefully will continue to grow and will take leadership responsibility moving forward regardless of whether Patrice and David walk back through the door because they need to.”