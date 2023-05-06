Celtics’ Grant Williams ‘Good To Go’ After Joel Embiid Stepped On Head

Grant Williams was the center of a scary moment during Game 3 between the Celtics and 76ers.

With Boston holding onto a lead in the fourth quarter, Williams dove for a loose ball when Philadelphia star Joel Embiid was fouled by Jaylen Brown, causing the NBA MVP to lose his balance and unintentionally step on Williams’ head, causing Williams to go face-first into the parquet.

Williams, bloodied after the incident, headed right to the bench to receive medical attention before checking back in just minutes later. Embiid apologized once the two were back on the court and after the game Williams didn’t hold any ill-will toward Embiid, saying it’s just something that happens during the playoffs.

Still, it was a scary moment for fans to witness. Plus, Williams has been an important member of the Celtics even when he’s not putting up points. After the game, one Twitter user replied to NBC Sports Boston’s tweet saying he needed an update on Williams, to which the forward replied, “Good to go brother we battle go C’s!!!”

Good to go brother we battle go C?s!! https://t.co/zWlaLemW6m — Grant Williams (@Grant2Will) May 6, 2023

Williams did say his injury “hurt a little bit” but if he was able to return in Game 3, which the Celtics won to take a 2-1 series lead, then it’s probably a safe bet that he’ll be ready to go for Game 4, which is set for a 3:30 p.m. ET tipoff Sunday.