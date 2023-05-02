Why Did Christian Gonzalez ‘Slide’ To Patriots? NFL Execs/Scouts Explain

Some NFL mock drafts projected Christian Gonzalez to go in the top 10. Instead, the Oregon cornerback fell all the way to No. 17, where the New England Patriots selected him after trading back from No. 14.

So, what caused Gonzalez to “slide” in the 2023 NFL Draft?

NFL insider Mike Giardi shared Monday on Twitter that he asked personnel executives and scouts from five different teams, and a few concerns apparently arose during the pre-draft process, including a “lack of physicality” (not just against the run) and concerns about Gonzalez’s performance in big games (he struggled against Georgia, for example).

According to Giardi, two of the “personnel guys” wondered whether Gonzalez has the competitive spirit to go from “good” to “great/elite” at the NFL level.

Asked personnel execs/scouts from 5 different teams their thoughts on Christian Gonzalez?s ?slide.? (?Not a big fan of that term fwiw)

– Lack of physicality, and not just in the run game.

– Concerns about his play in big games. He was not good against Georgia this year in? — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) May 1, 2023

This isn’t to suggest the Patriots should’ve looked elsewhere in the first round. They needed to address their cornerback situation, and Gonzalez was considered one of the best players (if not the top player) available at the position. It was surprising to see him still on the board at No. 14, let alone at No. 17 after New England traded back with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But Giardi’s findings certainly offer a reminder that not every blue-chip prospect will blossom into a superstar at the highest level. Even the most talented players often have flaws. So while Gonzalez looks like a slam-dunk selection for the Patriots, all things considered, we also must take into account his possible shortcomings when projecting his long-term potential.