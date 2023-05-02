Red Sox Vs. Blue Jays Lineups: Jarren Duran Sits, Rob Refsnyder Starts

The Red Sox are in a groove, and they hope to continue that in the second game of their four-game series against the Blue Jays at Fenway Park.

Boston beat Toronto 6-5 in walk-off fashion Monday night thanks to the heroics of Alex Verdugo, who has performed well in his leadoff role. The Red Sox are riding a three-game win streak heading into Tuesday, and manager Alex Cora will switch things up against left-handed pitcher Yusei Kikuchi.

Rob Refsnyder will get the start in left field and bat third in the order. Justin Turner replaces Triston Casas at first base and will bat second, which moves Rafael Devers to cleanup. Masataka Yoshida will be the designated hitter and bat behind Kiké Hernández. Christian Arroyo starts at second base after Enmanuel Valdez hit his first home run Monday night. Raimel Tapia starts over Jarren Duran in center field, while Connor Wong rotates in for Reese McGuire behind the plate.

Tanner Houck gets the start on the mound and will look to bounce back after a loss to the Baltimore Orioles on April 26.

Tuesday’s first pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET, and you can watch the game on NESN after an hour of pregame coverage.

Here are the lineups for both teams.

BOSTON RED SOX (16-14)

Alex Verdugo, RF

Justin Turner, 1B

Rob Refsnyder , LF

Rafael Devers, 3B

Kiké Hernández, SS

Masataka Yoshida, DH

Christian Arroyo, 2B

Connor Wong, C

Raimel Tapia, CF