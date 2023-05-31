Draymond Green Takes Aim At Celtics Fans After Season-Ending Loss

Draymond Green was very pleased with the outcome of Eastern Conference finals Game 7.

This isn’t because the Golden State Warriors forward has issues with any player on the Celtics roster. It’s because Green does not take kindly to Boston fans, who he experienced at the peak of their intensity in the 2022 NBA Finals.

“I must say, it did not hurt me to watch the Boston Celtics fans suffer,” Green said on the latest episode of “The Draymond Green Show,” as transcribed by NBC Sports Boston. “Those people were really rude to me last year and I like to see them suffer.

“Boston Celtics fans will make excuses, and I’m not hearing any of that (expletive). Because y’all rude and I’m happy y’all lost. Not happy JT (Jayson Tatum) lost, but Boston Celtics fans, especially those of you in that arena, I’m happy y’all lost. Because, like, stop being who you are. I’ve heard that before, but you know what I mean. Like, stop being the way that y’all are. At some point you just can’t be that way.”

On more of a basketball note, Green was not surprised to see the Celtics lose Monday night. The four-time NBA champion believes Boston took its foot off the gas after saving its season in Miami and forcing a winner-take-all contest at TD Garden.

The C’s, much like Green’s Warriors, now will have to watch the 2023 Finals from home.