Grant Williams Isn’t To Blame For Celtics’ Bigger Issue Vs. Heat

Finger-pointing after falling into an 0-2 deficit in the Eastern Conference finals definitely isn’t the solution for the Boston Celtics.

However, if doing so, it should be done right.

Grant Williams pulled a bold move in Game 2 against the Miami Heat on Friday night, responsible for “poking” Jimmy Butler after a heated verbal exchange in which the two butted heads in the fourth quarter of Boston’s 111-105 loss. This highly-competitive move, while fair to attribute to Butler’s firepower in propelling Miami to the finish line, isn’t indicative of Boston’s issue. If anything, blaming Williams is just a lousy cop-out and a huge misunderstanding of what’s actually going on when the Celtics collapse in crunch-time moments this playoff run.

Butler, also known to the Celtics especially, as “Playoff Jimmy,” flourishes in the pressure-filled atmosphere, while Celtics stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have ducked under the covers on several instances within the last three rounds alone.

In the fourth quarter, the Celtics held an 83-75 lead. The chances of going to Miami with a split series and the pendulum swinging in Boston’s favor were alive and well. That was until the Celtics buckled under the pressure and fell flat on their faces yet again.

Tatum drained not a single shot attempt in the final frame. Brown, who’s expressed his desire to be leaned on as Boston’s go-to man, was also nowhere to be found, scoring just three points in the fourth quarter. Both Tatum and Brown combined to shoot 1-of-8 with eight points while watching the Heat toy with Boston and embarrass the Celtics on their own home floor.

JIMMY BUTLER AND GRANT WILLIAMS??? pic.twitter.com/0yZjbsVzJ4 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 20, 2023

Therefore, begging the question: How is Williams at fault here?