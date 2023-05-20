Despite Outside Flak, Joe Mazzulla Complimentary Of Celtics’ Grant Williams

BOSTON — The Celtics had a nine point lead with just over six minutes remaining in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals.

They lost.

The Miami Heat took complete control of the game from that point, with Jimmy Butler scoring nine of his 27 points over the final seven minutes to go along with eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. You probably wouldn’t be surprised to hear that the Heat superstar took over immediately following a tense exchange with Grant Williams.

Williams made a three to push the Celtics’ lead to nine, jawing in the direction of Butler down the court. That’s when Butler came back down and singled out Williams to go one-on-one, backing him down in the post and scoring while being fouled. Butler then shot some words at Williams, with the Tennessee product shooting some back.

The moment was one that you’d expect from any playoff series, but the subsequent explosion from the six-time All-Star was enough to draw criticism for Williams from Celtics fans. Boston head coach Joe Mazzulla didn’t think those criticisms were warranted, however, even going as far as to slide a few compliments in the direction of his forward after the game.

“I just liked his physicality,” Mazzulla said postgame. “I liked his rebounding, his ability to communicate defensively. I thought he gave us some really good minutes.”

And for the dust up with Butler?