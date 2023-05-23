Heat Ahead Of Game 4 Against Celtics Not Too High Or Too Low

Miami has pretty much done everything right this postseason, from beating top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks 4-1 and sending the New York Knicks packing after winning that series 4-2. Now, the Heat are one win away from defeating the Boston Celtics and advancing to the NBA Finals and a date with the Denver Nuggets.

The Heat have outplayed the Celtics by every metric, even though it appears Boston has beaten themselves by the shot selection alone. The C’s have made 31 of 106 three-point attempts for a measly 29.2 % percentage. Miami, on the other hand, is shooting 47.8 % from downtown making 44 of its 92 attempts.

Heading into Game 4, the players know the journey has not been easy, but they are confident they can prevail if they continue to play Miami Heat basketball. Duncan Robinson, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry and Kevin Love spoke with the media following the morning shootaround, according to the team-provided video.

“We have a great opportunity ahead of us,” Adebayo told reporters. “So, best thing for us is just keep doing what we’re doing. Staying detailed. Staying together and stay consistent.”

Games 1 and 2 of the Eastern Conference finals were close, but Miami was able to take both in Boston before the series shifted to South Beach and the Heat embarrassed the Celtics with a blowout in Game 3. With the chance to sweep, Lowry said the team is focused on the task at hand.

“I think we’re just locked into what we’re doing,” Lowry told reporters. “I think we’re staying in every moment. We’re not getting ahead of ourselves. We know these types of situations don’t come often and we’re just staying here; in the moment.”

Robinson and Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra aren’t ready to count Boston out just yet given how hard it is to win in the league and the history the Celtics have in the postseason.