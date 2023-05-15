How Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla Celebrated Game 7 Win Over 76ers

Fresh off the biggest win of his young career, Celtics head coach Joe Mazzulla showcased the same mild-mannered persona he’s portrayed throughout his first season despite the fact Boston just earned a dominant Game 7 win against the Philadelphia 76ers at TD Garden on Sunday.

“It feels good,” Mazzulla said after the 112-88 verdict when asked about the Celtics advancing to the Eastern Conference finals, where they’ll take on the Miami Heat.

Short and to the point. But Mazzulla nevertheless planned to celebrate accordingly.

“I’m going to go home and have a glass of wine and start watching film on Miami,” Mazzulla said, adding how he would talk with his family and friends, the same people he’s been in contact with all along, while having a glass of Italian red.

“And then we’ll meet as a staff tomorrow,” he continued. “Just keep it normal as you can.”

One thing that’s not as normal? The Celtics will be playing in the Eastern Conference finals for the fifth time in the last seven seasons. The combination of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown reached the conference finals in four of their first six campaigns together.

The Eastern Conference finals will begin Wednesday at TD Garden. Tipoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.