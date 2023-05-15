Jayson Tatum Issues Slick Call-Back On Instagram After Stellar Game 7

Jayson Tatum “humbly” called himself one of the best basketball players in the world after salvaging his Game 6 performance with a solid fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center.

The Celtics star certainly looked the part Sunday night at TD Garden.

Tatum curbed his streak of slow starts in Game 7 of the Boston-Philadelphia Eastern Conference semifinal series and never looked back. The four-time All-Star ultimately logged a game-high 51 points against the 76ers, the most ever scored in an NBA playoff Game 7. Tatum’s spectacular performance helped the Celtics reach the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight season and the third time in four years.

Much like his Boston running mate Jaylen Brown, Tatum took to Instagram shortly after the Celtics bounced the 76ers. The superstar forward kept the caption short and sweet, simply dropping “Humbly” on a post that included a video of one of his six 3-pointers as well as a photo of his son, Deuce.

Tatum and the Celtics will meet a familiar foe in the final round of the East playoffs. The Miami Heat, who fell one win shy of the 2022 NBA Finals, will be well-rested after needing only a combined 11 games to knock off the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks.

The Celtics-Heat series begins Wednesday evening at TD Garden.