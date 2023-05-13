How Kenley Jansen’s Wife Helped Him During Low Time In Career

Kenley Jansen has had a run of success during his Major League Baseball career, but he hit a low point during his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The COVID-19-shortened 2020 season was when Jansen wasn’t at his best, and it got to the point that the Dodgers went to Blake Trenien and Julio Urias in the World Series to close after Jansen struggled in two appearances, including blowing Game 4.

The Dodgers went on to win the World Series, but Jansen found himself in a funk that was difficult to break out of. Thanks to his wife Gianni, though, he was able to get the help he needed.

“My wife saw how miserable I was,” Jansen said on the “Baseball Isn’t Boring” podcast, as transcribed by Audacy. “As a team, we accomplished winning the World Series but I didn’t accomplish what I was supposed to do, and I take pride in that to do better.”

With support from his wife, Jansen was able to return to his dominant form, which he now showcases with the Boston Red Sox. Jansen amassed his 400th career save against the Atlanta Braves — the team he spent the 2022 season with — and celebrated the milestone Friday night with his family in attendance.

So, does Jansen feel as dominant as ever?

“I believe so,” he said. “The reason why I say I believe so is you have more mileage, you’ve been through a lot of situations — good or bad –, and also mentally, I kind of got better mentally. I tell myself ‘It’s OK to not be OK.’ And I got help on that and it shows how I can control my game and myself in any type of situation. I’m more mature now so I’d take this Kenley over any other Kenley.”